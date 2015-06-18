BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, JUNE 18 Australian shares fell on Thursday, largely weighed down by continuing nervousness about Greece's precarious financial situation and investors looking to close their books at the end of the Australian financial year.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.26 percent, or 70.530 points, to close at 5,524.900, the benchmark's biggest daily percentage loss in two weeks.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.51 percent or 29.558 points to finish the session at 5,749.705. (Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.