SYDNEY, June 19 Australian shares are expected to open steady on Friday as investors fret about Greece's finances and start to close their books ahead of the June 30 end of financial year, despite gains on Wall St overnight. The local share price index futures was up 39.0 points to 5,505.0, a 19.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200. The benchmark fell nearly 70.53 points to close at 5,524.9 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index firmed 21.1 points or 0.4 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)