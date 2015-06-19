* Market tracking gains on Wall Street - analyst
* Financial, mining shares rise
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, JUNE 19 Australian shares
climbed 1.2 percent on Friday on broad-based gains across all
sectors, tracking Wall Street and as investors hunted
bargain-priced stocks after a heavy sell-off the previous day.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 67.30 points to 5592.200
by 0132 GMT. The benchmark lost 1.26 percent on Thursday, its
biggest daily percentage loss in two weeks.
The market has fallen each month from March, dragged lower
by bank and resources stocks.
"There's a Friday rally, largely brought on by the fact that
we've had significant gains out of the U.S. and I think the
market is feeling fairly stable with what the Fed are doing over
the next six months or so," said Kara Ordway, an analyst at City
Index.
After its two-day meeting, the Fed said on Wednesday the
U.S. economy was probably strong enough to support an interest
rate increase by the end of the year. {ID:nTLAHHEB1R]
Financials led gains with all major banking stocks up.
Macquarie rose 2.3 percent and AMP was up 1.6
percent.
Mining also had strong gains with FMG.AX up 2.8 percent.
Gold miner Laneway Resources rose as much as 25
percent, after signing a deal with Agate Creek Gold Project.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand stocks bounced back after two days of hefty
losses as investors looked to pick up bargains among stocks that
had been battered. The benchmark NZX-50 index, which had
hit a three-week low, was up 0.5 percent to 5,780.41.
National carrier Air New Zealand was up 3.1 percent
as it clawed back about a third of the previous day's losses
sparked by news that Qantas-owned rival Jetstar plans
to expand services to several regional cities.
Telecommunications network operator Chorus also
rebounded, up 2.4 percent off a near-three month low, as the
government said the national ultrafast broadband network the
company is building was at its midpoint.
Leading stock Fletcher Building's recovery
continued, adding 1.3 percent after an investor presentation the
previous day was well received, while telecommunications company
Spark was 1.5 percent higher.
Energy producer Mighty River Power was prominent
among the losers at down 1.3 percent, while small-cap stocks
also figured including winemaker Delegat Group and
pharmacy retail chain Green Cross, both down around 1.6
percent.