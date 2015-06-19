* Market tracking gains on Wall Street - analyst

* Financial, mining shares rise (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, JUNE 19 Australian shares climbed 1.2 percent on Friday on broad-based gains across all sectors, tracking Wall Street and as investors hunted bargain-priced stocks after a heavy sell-off the previous day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 67.30 points to 5592.200 by 0132 GMT. The benchmark lost 1.26 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily percentage loss in two weeks.

The market has fallen each month from March, dragged lower by bank and resources stocks.

"There's a Friday rally, largely brought on by the fact that we've had significant gains out of the U.S. and I think the market is feeling fairly stable with what the Fed are doing over the next six months or so," said Kara Ordway, an analyst at City Index.

After its two-day meeting, the Fed said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was probably strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year. {ID:nTLAHHEB1R] Financials led gains with all major banking stocks up. Macquarie rose 2.3 percent and AMP was up 1.6 percent.

Mining also had strong gains with FMG.AX up 2.8 percent. Gold miner Laneway Resources rose as much as 25 percent, after signing a deal with Agate Creek Gold Project.

New Zealand stocks bounced back after two days of hefty losses as investors looked to pick up bargains among stocks that had been battered. The benchmark NZX-50 index, which had hit a three-week low, was up 0.5 percent to 5,780.41.

National carrier Air New Zealand was up 3.1 percent as it clawed back about a third of the previous day's losses sparked by news that Qantas-owned rival Jetstar plans to expand services to several regional cities.

Telecommunications network operator Chorus also rebounded, up 2.4 percent off a near-three month low, as the government said the national ultrafast broadband network the company is building was at its midpoint.

Leading stock Fletcher Building's recovery continued, adding 1.3 percent after an investor presentation the previous day was well received, while telecommunications company Spark was 1.5 percent higher.

Energy producer Mighty River Power was prominent among the losers at down 1.3 percent, while small-cap stocks also figured including winemaker Delegat Group and pharmacy retail chain Green Cross, both down around 1.6 percent.