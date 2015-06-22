(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, JUNE 22 Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent on Monday as many investors stuck to the sidelines as they awaited the outcome of Greece's new proposals to creditors in a last-ditch bid to stave off a debt default.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 11.506 points to close at 5608.500. The benchmark climbed 1.3 percent on Friday, the highest gain in just over a week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.17 percent or 9.711 points to finish the session at 5,772.050.