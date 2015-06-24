SYDNEY, June 24 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Thursday, tracking a negative lead from Wall
Street as talks to avert a Greek debt default stumbled ahead of
a summit of EU leaders.
The local share price index futures fell 9 points
to 5,620, a 66.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark edged up 2.5 points to close
at 5,686.7 in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent to 5758.7 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)