(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Ian Chua and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 25 Australian shares
fell on Thursday, tracking declines in global markets as
investors uttered a collective groan after yet another setback
in talks to avert a Greek debt default.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6 percent, or 35.1
points, at 5,651.6 in early afternoon trade, retreating from a
three-week peak of 5,705.8.
The big four banks were all in the red, while the major
miners including Rio Tinto struggled to make much
headway.
With Athens resisting measures regarded by its lenders as
essential to balance its public finances, eurogroup ministers
cut short an emergency meeting summoned to approve an agreement
because there was no deal ready for them to discuss.
Greece has to repay 1.6 billion euros to the International
Monetary Fund next Tuesday or be declared in default,
potentially unleashing a bank run and capital controls, followed
by a slide out of the single currency area.
"The less said about this the better, as the level of
frustration among financial market participants is clearly
elevated," said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG.
"The positive is that markets haven't really shown any major
concern by the rejection overnight."
Among the biggest loser was Slater and Gordon Ltd,
which slumped more than 20 percent in its biggest one-day loss
ever.
For other stocks on the move, click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZ50 share index slipped 0.4
percent, or 26.6 points, to 5,748.9 with utilities and materials
stocks under pressure.
Meridian Energy fell 2.3 percent as investors
awaited a deadline next week to see if Rio Tinto will extend or
terminate its power supply contract with the energy retailer, a
deal worth 13 percent of the Meridian's total demand.
Other energy companies fell in sympathy, with Mighty River
Power down 1.1 percent, while Genesis Energy
shed 1.4 percent to a nine-month low of NZ$1.805 ($1.24).
Construction materials maker Fletcher Building
declined 1.6 percent to a five-month low of NZ$8.11.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)