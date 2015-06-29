SYDNEY, June 30 Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday, tracking a global stock selloff as fears
intensify that Greece will default on its debt.
Rio Tinto shares may get a boost on a Financial
Times report that X2 Resources has entered "serious talks" to
purchase some of Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets.
Local share price index futures fell 35 points or
0.6 percent to 5,345.0, a 77.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 123.4 points
to 5,422.5 at close on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.7 points
or 0.08 percent to 5,701.1 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)