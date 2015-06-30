* Index hit lowest levels since January
* Invevestors waiting more news on Greece - analysts
* Buyers picking up bargains
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, June 30 Australian shares
slumped to five months lows on Tuesday on jitters over a looming
Greek debt default, but some buyers crept back into the market
to pick up stocks on the cheap.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.17 percent, or 8.98
points, at 5411.200 by 0246 GMT, after earlier dropping to
5,390.500, the lowest level since January. The benchmark fell
2.22 percent for its third day of losses on Monday.
"Today we're just treading water. The market isn't overly
excited about any improved prospect for Greece or the Eurozone
at this stage but pushing back too much more might be over kill
at this point," said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at
Commonwealth Securities.
Greece will not pay a 1.6 billon euro loan instalment due
the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, a Greek government
official told Reuters, after talks between Athens and its
creditors broke down over the weekend.
The financial and mining sectors led losses on Tuesday while
the industrials and consumer staples ticked the winners ledger.
Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd fell as
much as 2.6 percent after Australia cut its 2015 iron ore price
forecast by 10 percent.
Qantas Airways Ltd jumped 2.1 percent after
reporting a positive performance in May. For
more individual stocks activity click on
A Reuters poll found Australia's benchmark stock index is
expected to rise about 7 percent this year after barely moving
the needle in 2014, and will rally by the middle of next year to
a level not reached since before the global financial
crisis.
New Zealand stocks pushed cautiously higher away from a
five-month low hit the previous day as investors looked for some
bargains after the previous session's sharp slide.
The benchmark NZX-50 share index was 0.4 percent
higher at 5,727.34, with takeover action in the retail sector
also boosting activity.
Attention was on outdoor goods and clothing company
Kathmandu which surged 26.6 percent to a three-month
high after homeware chain Briscoe Group said it had
increased its stake to 19.9 percent.
Briscoe, which gained 2.1 percent, said it would make a cash
and scrip takeover offer, likely to value Kathmandu at around
NZ$360 million ($246.31 million)
Other retail stocks benefited with clothing retailer
Hallenstein Glasson up 6.1 percent, discounter The
Warehouse Group up 1.1 percent, and jewellery chain
Michael Hill International rising 1 percent.
($1 = 1.3038 Australian dollars)
(editing by Shri Navaratnam)