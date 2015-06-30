SYDNEY, July 1 Australian shares are set for a
jittery start on Wednesday after Greece failed to repay a loan
to the International Monetary Fund, making it the first advanced
economy to be in arrears to the lender.
Indicating a negative start, share price index futures
fell 0.5 percent to 5,368.0, a 91.0-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.7
percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2
percent, or 11.8 points, to 5,738.8 in early trade.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Stephen Coates)