BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
SYDNEY, July 2 Australian shares are likely to trade cautiously on Thursday as investors put off making any major decisions while uncertainty about Greece's debt situation clouds the global economic outlook. The European nation became the first advanced country to default on its International Monetary Fund loan repayment, but its leaders and Europe have so far failed to agree to a bailout package satisfactory to both sides. Sydney share price index futures were down 3.0 points at 5475.0, a 40.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent or 56.690 points to 5,515.700 on Wednesday amid hopes a last-ditch deal to keep Greece in the euro zone would succeed. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 0.2 percent, or 10.6 points, to 5804.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜