* Australian shares rise for third day
* Investors thinking long-term about Greece -analyst
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 2 Australian shares rose
1.1 percent on Thursday as buyers piled into all sectors and
investors took a calm view of the possibility that Greece might
leave the Euro.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 62.536 points to
5578.200 by 0312 GMT, headed for its third day of gains. The
benchmark climbed 1 percent on Wednesday.
"The bulls are in control," said Chris Conway, head of
research and trading at Australian Stock Report, adding that
investors did not seem overly worried by events in Greece.
"Even though they're still pressing ahead with the
referendum on Sunday, there has already been some evidence to
suggest the parties can come together and come to some sort of
agreement regardless of which way the Greek people vote," he
said.
A defiant Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks on
Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, backtracking
from a conciliatory letter written 24 hours before to creditors
asking for a new bailout that would accept many of their terms.
Gains were recorded across all sectors, including mining
despite weakening iron ore prices.
Mineral explorer Universal Coal PLC rose as much as
10 percent after a new mine was approved.
The financial sector led the gains with Westpac up
1.7 percent and NAB rising 1.5 percent.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand stocks also pushed higher for a third
consecutive session, buoyed by support for stocks with overseas
operations or exports which may benefit from a lower currency.
The benchmark NZX-50 share index was 0.6 percent
higher at 5,827.57.
Casino operator Sky City, which has two
establishments in Australia and seeks high-roller international
gamblers for its flagship Auckland casino, was up 2.3 percent,
having hit a three-week high, while F&P Healthcare,
which sells many of its products in U.S. dollars, rose 2.6
percent.
The New Zealand dollar hit a five-year low on
Thursday after another weak dairy auction and stronger U.S.
data. It has fallen about 14 percent so far this year.
Among the other gainers were telecommunications company
Spark, up 1.6 percent as it reaffirmed its earnings
outlook after the sector regulator detailed price controls on
Chorus, which operates the old copper-line phone
network and is building an ultrafast broadband network.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)