(Correcting percentage change to 0.06 from 0.6 in paragraph 5) SYDNEY, July 3 Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday tracking Wall Street after disappointing U.S. jobs data dampened the economic outlook, pushing the possibility of a rate hike further out. Investors continue to eye Greece ahead of a referendum on Sunday. Mining companies Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd are likely to feel the pain of a 6 percent fall in iron ore prices. The share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or 19 points, to 5,524, a 75.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 84.15 points to close at 5,599.8 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.06 percent, or 3.64 points, to 5,837.8 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)