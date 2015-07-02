(Correcting percentage change to 0.06 from 0.6 in paragraph 5)
SYDNEY, July 3 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday tracking Wall Street after disappointing U.S.
jobs data dampened the economic outlook, pushing the possibility
of a rate hike further out.
Investors continue to eye Greece ahead of a referendum on
Sunday.
Mining companies Rio Tinto Ltd and BHP Billiton Ltd
are likely to feel the pain of a 6 percent fall in iron
ore prices.
The share price index futures fell 0.3 percent, or
19 points, to 5,524, a 75.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 84.15
points to close at 5,599.8 on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.06
percent, or 3.64 points, to 5,837.8 in early trade.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)