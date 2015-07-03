(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 3 Australian shares fell
on Friday as investors scrambled to take some risk off the table
ahead of a weekend referendum in Greece that could decide the
country's future in the euro zone.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 1.3 percent, or 74.7
points, to 5,525.6 in early afternoon trade. On the week, it was
0.4 percent lower.
"There are multiple possibilities with what happens in
Greece on Sunday and how that is interpreted by the EU. Holding
risk come Monday morning is probably not something you want to
be doing. I think a lot of people are showing just that today,"
said Evan Lucas, a market strategist at IG.
Greek citizens will vote on whether to accept austerity
terms for continued international aid. This follows five months
of acrimonious talks between Athens and its creditors.
A 'No' vote would entail risks for Greece's place in the
euro zone and usher in a period of uncertainty for investors.
Falls were seen pretty much across the board. The big four
local banks were all in the red, while mining giant BHP Billiton
fell 2.0 percent.
For individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand stocks fared much better, with the benchmark
NZX-50 share index a touch firmer at 5,842.5, having
earlier reached a three-week high of 5,872.7.
Among the top 10 stocks, telecommunications company Spark
was up 0.4 percent, while Auckland International
Airport climbed 0.6 percent.
Online auction site Trade Me was the most heavily
traded with a parcel of 11.2 million shares changing hands at
NZ$3.40. The stock was last up 1.7 percent.
Outdoor clothing and equipment company Kathmandu, a
takeover target, fell 1.2 percent on solid volumes as some
analysts questioned how successful the bid might be.
Embattled children's clothing retailer Pumpkin Patch
slumped 7.2 percent to a lifetime low as it cut its
earnings forecast.
(Editing by Alan Raybould)