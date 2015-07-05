SYDNEY, July 6 Australian shares are likely to extend losses into Monday as after Greece rejected austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money, throwing its future in the euro zone into doubt. Indicating a negative start for the market, U.S. stock futures fell 1.5 percent in early Asia-Pacific trades. Rejecting European creditors' demands, Greeks voted against the terms of a bailout on Sunday, delivering one of the biggest blows to Europe's drive to forge an enduring monetary union since the euro was launched in 1999. Australian share price index futures fell 0.1 percent to 5,480 points, a 58.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent on Friday to 5,538.3. The market could open about 50 points lower at around 5,480 points, online trading and investment advisory firm Market Matters said in a morning note. The index has fallen in each month since March, largely dragged lower by banks and resources shares. Uncertainty around the eurozone and a slowdown in China, Australia's No 1 trading partner, has also weighed on the market. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent in early trade to 5,813.04. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)