Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, July 6 Australian shares slumped on Monday as uncertainty arising from the Greek public's rejection of austerity measures weighed on all sectors.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.1 percent, or 63.291 points, to close at 5,475.000. The benchmark gave up 1.1 percent on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.1 percent or 64.28 points to finish the session at 5,776.620.
(Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.