SYDNEY, July 6 Australian shares slumped on Monday as uncertainty arising from the Greek public's rejection of austerity measures weighed on all sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.1 percent, or 63.291 points, to close at 5,475.000. The benchmark gave up 1.1 percent on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.1 percent or 64.28 points to finish the session at 5,776.620.

