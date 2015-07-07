SYDNEY, July 8 Australian shares look set to pull back on Wednesday, likely pressured by resources firms after metals prices plunged overnight and as investors remain cautious over persistent uncertainty about Greece's strained financial position. Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of Europe's currency bloc and into economic ruin. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent overnight, a 73.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark jumped 1.9 percent on Tuesday - the biggest gain in nearly five months - to 5,581.42 points. Resources shares such as BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue could face selling pressure after iron ore plunged nearly 6 percent to a three-month low. Webjet Ltd could also be in investors' sights after it re-affirmed guidance for FY15. Other stocks that may move around include Aurizon Holdings , Transfield, Wesfarmers and Automotive Group after Morningstar downgraded their stock ratings. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.79 points or 0.08 percent to 5,798.38 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)