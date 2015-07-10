* Shares up 0.7 percent
* Metals and banks among bigger gainers
* 147 shares up, 45 down and 8 unchanged
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Pauline Askin and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 10 Australian shares
rose 0.7 percent on Friday on optimism after Chinese regulators
enforced strict measures to curb a fierce equities sell-off and
some hopes rose for a deal on Greece at a weekend summit of
European leaders.
Greece offered new reform proposals to creditors, spurring
hopes of a cash-for-reform deal.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 41.7 points in a
broad-based rally to 5,518.0 by 0209 GMT. After slipping to its
lowest levels since January, the benchmark barely changed on
Thursday.
"There seems to be a bit of optimism ...but there's still a
lot of uncertainty around Greece and China so I'm not sure how
this will go as we head into the weekend," Damien Hennessy,
co-founder Heurisic Investment Systems said.
The market "is still at reasonable levels, it's not as if
it's outstandingly cheap", he said.
Despite Friday's gains, the market is on track to end the
week in negative territory for the third consecutive week.
Mining stocks fared well after a rebound in iron ore prices.
BHP Billiton rose 2.4 percent, Rio Tinto by
2.2 percent.
The major banks rose with Westpac up 0.8 percent
and CBA 0.6 percent.
Sigma Pharmaceuticals fell 2.6 percent on rating
downgrade by Morningstar while technology start-up Reffind
continued its winning streak on the second day of
listing.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent or 6.8 points to 5,755.3.
SkyCity Entertainment climbed 1.2 percent,
supported after Auckland Council said that the casino operator
could proceed with its plans to build a convention centre in the
city without public consultation.
Xero jumped 5.8 percent to NZ$17.99 ($12.13),
bouncing off a five-month low of NZ$16.65 hit on Thursday after
the cloud-based software developer said it had expanding its
payroll and inventory management tools for firms in the United
States, where the fast growing company is expanding.
Xero was supported by demand to buy on dips after its shares
have fallen 12 percent so far this month. Outdoor retailer
Kathmandu also benefited from dip buying, which lifted
shares 2.6 percent.
Further gains were limited by a 1.5 percent slide in online
auction site Trade Me, while Meridian Energy
slipped 0.7 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)