SYDNEY, July 20 Australian shares are set for a
shaky start on Monday, with resources stocks possibly coming
under pressure from weaker commodities prices.
Gold fell to a five-year low and copper ended down more than
1 percent on Friday.
The local share price index futures slipped 1-point
to 5,612.0, a 58.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended flat at 5,670.1 on
Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 12.1
points or 0.2 percent to 5,841.6 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)