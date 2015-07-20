(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Cecile Lefort and Naomi Tajitsu
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 20 Shares in Australian
gold miners were hit hard as the international price of the
precious metal sank to a five-year low on Monday, but banks and
technology firms managed to offset commodity weakness, leaving
the overall index little changed.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.1 percent or 8.2
points to 5,631.9 by 03:31 GMT. The benchmark hit a three-week
peak of 5,591.2 last Thursday.
A sharp drop in gold's price sent the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries
Gold index index around 9 percent down, as currency
factors exacerbated the weakness.
"The Australian dollar gold price is falling faster than the
Aussie dollar and that's hurting the gold miners," said David
Lennox, a commodities analyst for Fat Prophets.
Evolution Mining tumbled 15 percent, while Northern
Star Resources lost 9 percent, and Newcrest Mining
, Australia's biggest independent listed producer, shed
8 percent.
The energy sector was also affected with Woodside Petroleum
, Origin Energy and Santos under
pressure.
Financial shares, however, fared better after the Australian
Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA) said on Monday it will
lift the amount of bank capital for home loans to strengthen the
finances of the nation's largest lenders.
Investors were relieved that the increase was on the low end
of the expected range.
Macquarie Group was the biggest beneficiary, up 2
percent, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
added 0.7 percent.
Information and technology sector outperformed, thanks in
part to a near 4 percent jump in Computershare Ltd
following a weekend media report about a potential UK
acquisition.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 index edged up 10.87 points or
0.2 percent to a two-week high of 5,864.63 in early trade,
boosted by gains in telecommunications and industrial shares.
A thaw in global risk aversion bolstered the country's
biggest companies, with telecom retailer Spark rising 1
percent, while Auckland Airport rose 0.5 percent and
Air New Zealand rose 0.9 percent.
Summerset jumped 1.3 percent to a lifetime high of
NZ$3.99 after the fast-growing retirement village operator said
it had picked up more land to extend one of its existing
villages, while it was looking for more land acquisitions.
Further upside was limited by a 0.5 percent slide in
building materials maker Fletcher Building.
A2 Milk Company was down 1.3 percent at NZ$0.760
after the niche milk processor said it had rejected a takeover
offer from Australia's Freedom Foods and U.S. food
giant Dean Foods.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)