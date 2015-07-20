SYDNEY, July 21 Australian shares are poised for a steady start on Tuesday, tracking a muted Wall Street, but a plunge in gold and metal prices is likely to weigh on commodities-related shares. Investors will also be on the sidelines ahead of the central bank's minutes of policy meeting due at 1130 a.m. local time (0130 GMT). Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent overnight, to sit at a near 35-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 16.78 points to 5,686.89 on Monday. Treasury Wine shares could drop after saying it would book a A$7.5 million ($5.53 million) pre-tax loss on the sale of its Asti Winery. Gold miners, such as Newcrest and Northern Star , will be on the radar after gold slumped to five-year lows. Investors will keep an eye on energy-related shares, such as Santos and Oil Search, after oil futures dipped below $50 a barrel on supply glut. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was steady at 5,864.26 points in early trade. ($1 = 1.3567 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)