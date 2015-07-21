(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 21 Australian shares ended up 0.35 percent on Tuesday, rising for a sixth straight session, led by solid gains in banks and consumer staples while gold and resource shares remained out of favour.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 19.8 points to 5,706.7 at the close and hit a 6-week high of 5,718.9 earlier in the session. All sectors rose except resources. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Monday.

The index, which has fallen every month since March, is up 4.5 percent so far in July, largely led by gains in banks.

Credit Suisse on Monday downgraded its December target on the index to 6,000 points from 6,500 following a major sell-off in May and June. A Reuters poll forecast the index to hit 6,000 by mid-2016.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent or 14.98 points to finish the session at 5,876.9.