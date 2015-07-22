By Cecile Lefort
SYDNEY, July 23 Australian shares are seen
opening lower on Thursday, tracking a decline on Wall Street
following disappointing earnings from the technology sector.
Sliding prices for iron ore, Australia's top export earner,
and gold are seen as likely to pressure natural resources
stocks.
Local share price index futures dipped 2 points
overnight, to sit at a 64.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index's close on Wednesday. The benchmark
dropped 1.6 percent in the previous session as investors took
profits after six straight sessions of gains.
Mining companies, including Fortescue Metals Group,
Newcrest Mining and BC Iron, are expected to
release production reports.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index opened slightly
softer in early trade to trade 0.2 percent lower at 5,917.2
points following a sharp rally in the kiwi dollar.
