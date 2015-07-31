* Banks, healthcare lead gains
* Headed for first monthly gains in four months
(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, July 31 Australian shares
rose for the third straight day on Friday, as investors bought
into higher yielding financial sector stocks and kept a wary eye
over volatile markets in China.
The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 21.277 points, or 0.4
percent, by 0245 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Thursday
and was on track for its first monthly rise since February.
"I think there is some optimism returning to the market as
people breath a sigh of relief. Everything that could go wrong,
went wrong," said Mathan Somasundaram, quantitative strategist
at Baillieu Holst, referring to the fading risk of a Greek exit
from the euro zone.
He said that investors were also increasingly turning their
attention to the earnings season that kicks off next week.
China remains a risk factor, analysts said.
"Given the strength of the market this morning and add that
we have the official Chinese Manufacturing PMI data over the
weekend I think we will see some risk off from investors with
the local market to finish flat," Tristan Knell, analyst at Quay
equities, said in a research note.
The financial and healthcare sectors led gains.
Asset manager Henderson Group Plc rose as much as
5.2 percent after reporting strong results for the first half of
the year.
Most major banks were up slightly with ANZ up 0.3
percent, but AMP lost 0.6 percent.
Biotechnology company CSL rose 2.1 percent after
the company said it had secured approvals to proceed with the
acquisition of the influenza vaccine business of Novartis.
Pharmaceutical company ResMed Inc gained as much as
8.4 percent after reporting higher-than-expected revenue in the
fourth quarter.
For more individual stocks activity click on
New Zealand's benchmark NZX50 share index was 0.5
percent higher at 5,920.95, just shy of a record high set last
week.
The market was being lifted by demand for major stocks
including Fletcher Building, Spark, Fisher and
Paykel Healthcare, which pushed the leading companies
index 0.8 percent higher.
The big exception was Contact Energy which fell 2.4
percent to a one year low, despite a research report saying it
looked attractive for its yield.
Smaller-cap companies were notching respectable gains
including campervan and tourism operator Tourism Holdings
up 2.7 percent to a five month high as a lower New
Zealand dollar improves its pricing for offshore visitors.
Australian-owned gold miner Oceana Gold was down
15.6 percent as it resumed trading after it reported lower gold
production in the second quarter and a plan to acquire U.S. gold
producer Remarco.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)