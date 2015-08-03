* Australia shares drop on China, US data
* Financial, materials sectors lead losses
* New Zealand shares hit record high, boosted by power
companies
By Charlotte Greenfield and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 3 Australian shares
slipped on Monday as miners were sold off after a survey showed
weak factory activity in China - a major buyer of Australia's
resources.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent, or 27.064
points, to 5672.100 by 0131 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.52 percent
on Friday, notching its first monthly gain since February.
The market was already on the back foot after data on Friday
showed U.S. labour costs in the second quarter recorded their
smallest increase in 33 years.
In China, factory activity shrank more than initially
estimated in July, contracting by the most in two years, a
private survey showed on Monday.
"I think those things collectively are weighing on the
market," said Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse.
"The issue is that with a lot of this data, the absolute
numbers aren't looking good, but the point is they are coming in
below expectations even when some of those expectations have
been revised down," he said.
The mining sector, which is highly exposed to China's
market, took a beating.
BHP Billiton lost 1.3 percent and Rio Tinto
fell 1.0 percent.
Mirabela Nickel Ltd dropped as much as 9.2 percent
after the company said it expects operations at one of its mines
to slow.
Most major banks were also down slightly with NAB
off 0.7 percent, although Macquarie gained 0.3 percent.
Cloud-based software services provider Dubber Corp
rose as much as 15.2 percent after entering a reseller agreement
with Gateway ICT Pty Ltd.
New Zealand's NZX50 share index hit a lifetime high
led by strong gains for power companies and several small-cap
stocks.
The benchmark index rose as much as 0.6 percent to a record
high at 5,963.05 before it trimmed its gains slightly.
The market was lifted by power companies as investors were
relieved by a supply deal between Meridian Energy and a
Rio Tinto-owned aluminium smelter, which secured the plant's
future for the next three years at least.
Most of the listed power companies gained between 2 and 3
percent, sending the energy utilities sub-index 1.6
percent higher.
Other leading stocks posted modest gains as investors
prepare for the annual earnings season which starts next week.
Among the smaller-cap companies, campervan and tourism
operator Tourism Holdings maintained its recent solid
run, gaining another 2.1 percent to a five month high.
Carpet manufacturer Cavalier was up 8.7 percent on a modest
turnover as it announced asset sales and write downs.
