SYDNEY, Aug 5 Australian stocks are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, following a negative lead from Wall
Street where worries about an eventual hike in U.S. interest
rates weighed on sentiment.
Any declines, however, may be limited as firmer copper and
iron ore prices help underpin the resources sector.
Indicating a soft start, stock index futures fell
0.3 percent to 5,623.0, a 74.9 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark index closed 0.3
percent higher on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
firmer at 5,936.3 in early trade.
