(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Gyles Beckford and Ian Chua
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 5 Australian shares fell
on Wednesday as the banking sector came under renewed pressure
following a negative lead from Wall Street.
The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.3 percent, or 17.5
points, to 5,680.4 by 0320 GMT, retreating from a two-month peak
of 5,727.7 on Tuesday. It slid as far as 5,640.0 earlier.
Traders said the failure to hold above 5,700 for a third
time since June also frustrated some investors.
The big four banks, which hit multi-week highs in the
previous session, all came in the crosshairs of sellers.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia
Bank both lost around 0.7 percent.
In contrast, iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group,
soared nearly 10 percent, topping the leader board.
"There is talk Fortescue is going to be selling off its
infrastructure to a Chinese group, so that is driving the stock
higher," said Angus Nicholson, market analyst at IG.
The Sydney Morning Herald, citing sources, reported that
China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group and Tewoo Group
have approached Fortescue about acquiring a stake in its
infrastructure assets.
"But if you look at the commodities complex as a whole, it
is still pretty negative. Oil and gold are at pretty low levels
and with the possibility of future U.S. dollar rises, they are
not looking good," Nicholson added.
Part of the reason for a bullish dollar outlook is prospect
of a rise in U.S. interest rates. Views of a September hike were
bolstered after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis
Lockhart said he would support such a move.
Those comments in part knocked Wall Street lower overnight.
New Zealand's NZX50 share index was marginally
firmer, recovering some poise after the previous day's sale of a
majority stake in Contact Energy was completed.
The index was last up 0.1 percent at 5,939.36, within sight
of a lifetime high set on Monday.
Contact resumed trading merely a cent below where it was
before Origin Energy sold its 53 percent stake at a 7
percent discount.
Energy stocks, which had been hardest hit by Contact's sell
down, were modestly higher with Meridian Energy and
Mighty River Power nudging up about 0.5 percent.
Outdoor clothing retailer and takeover target Kathmandu
was up 1.2 percent but still below the takeover price
being offered by home goods retailer Briscoe. Kathmandu
is due to respond to the offer by the end of the week.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Kim Coghill)