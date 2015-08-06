SYDNEY, Aug 7 Australian shares are set to open about 2 percent lower on Friday tracking weaker commodities prices and a sell-off on Wall Street ahead of non-farm payroll data. Energy stocks are likely to be hurt by falling oil prices on continued concerns about oversupply. The local share price index futures contract fell 36 points, a 118-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 1.1 percent or 63.8 points to 5,610.1 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 9.2 points to 5,919.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)