SYDNEY Aug 7 Australian shares slumped 2.4 percent on Friday, posting their biggest fall since May 2012, weighed down by banks after the ANZ Banking Group reported softer-than-expected earnings and announced capital raising through a share sale.

ANZ led the falls among lenders, fuelling concerns about the growth outlook for the country's major banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a third straight session to close at 5,474.8 points. It fell nearly 4 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop in more than two months.

