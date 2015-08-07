(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 7 Australian shares slumped 2.4
percent on Friday, posting their biggest fall since May 2012,
weighed down by banks after the ANZ Banking Group
reported softer-than-expected earnings and announced capital
raising through a share sale.
ANZ led the falls among lenders, fuelling concerns about the
growth outlook for the country's major banks.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a third straight
session to close at 5,474.8 points. It fell nearly 4 percent for
the week, its biggest weekly drop in more than two months.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1 percent
to finish the session at 5,868.66.
