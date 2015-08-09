SYDNEY, Aug 10 Australian shares are expected to
open slightly weaker on Monday after overseas equities markets
fell and key trading partner China posted disappointing economic
figures.
The declines will likely be capped, however, as investors
hunt for bargains following the local share market's biggest
decline in three years the previous session.
Trading will also be influenced by company reporting season,
which starts on Monday. Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi,
lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and rubber products
manufacturer Ansell are all scheduled to report full
year results.
Also, before the start of trading, National Australia Bank
, which has a different reporting calendar, said
unaudited net profit grew 9 percent in the three months to June
30.
Local share price index futures were down 2 points
at 5403.0, a 71.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. On Friday the benchmark slumped 2.4
percent, its biggest fall since May 2012, weighed by banks after
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group announced a
capital raising.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 5.8
points or 0.1 percent at 5,874.5 in early trade.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Walsh)