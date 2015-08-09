SYDNEY, Aug 10 Australian shares are expected to open slightly weaker on Monday after overseas equities markets fell and key trading partner China posted disappointing economic figures. The declines will likely be capped, however, as investors hunt for bargains following the local share market's biggest decline in three years the previous session. Trading will also be influenced by company reporting season, which starts on Monday. Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi, lender Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and rubber products manufacturer Ansell are all scheduled to report full year results. Also, before the start of trading, National Australia Bank , which has a different reporting calendar, said unaudited net profit grew 9 percent in the three months to June 30. Local share price index futures were down 2 points at 5403.0, a 71.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Friday the benchmark slumped 2.4 percent, its biggest fall since May 2012, weighed by banks after Australia and New Zealand Banking Group announced a capital raising. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was up 5.8 points or 0.1 percent at 5,874.5 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Eric Walsh)