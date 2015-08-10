* Banks stage comeback as investors seek bargains
* CBA soothes concerns about capital raising
* Profit reports bring wild swings in either direction
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 10 Australian shares
recovered from early losses to stand higher by mid-session on
Monday as investors flooded back into banks following a sell-off
and some company profit announcements beat expectations.
Banks have faced heavy selling for months because of
concerns they will be required to raised capital under tough new
rules, and on Friday Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
sent jitters through the sector by saying it raised
A$2.5 billion.
On Monday shares in top lender Commonwealth Bank of
Australia fell following media reports that it would
make a similar announcement, but the bank issued a statement
saying it had made no decision on raising capital and the sector
recovered to positive territory.
After dipping at the open, the S&P/ASX 200 index
reversed course to be up 0.7 percent or 35.9 points at 5510.7 by
0235 GMT. On Friday, following the ANZ announcement, the
benchmark fell 2.4 percent, its biggest one-day fall in three
years.
"The banks have returned to favour," said James McGlew,
executive director of corporate stockbroking at broker Argonaut.
"The yield game is back on and the punters were perhaps
forecasting CBA to come out immediately with an issue (but)
everybody's decided to jump back on the horse."
ANZ was up 1.6 percent, recouping some of its 7 percent
tumble on Friday. CBA rose 1.4 percent, Westpac Banking Corp
added 1.1 percent and National Australia Bank
was up 1.3 percent after it reported a 9 percent rise in
third-quarter profit.
Consumer discretionary retailers fared well after home
electronics chain JB Hi-Fi beat annual profit forecasts
and announced a share buyback. Its shares rose 9 percent.
Rival Harvey Norman rose 3.6 percent. Department
store Myer Holdings added 3 percent.
Rubber gloves and condoms maker Ansell fell 20
percent, the biggest decliner on the market, after it met profit
forecasts but warned weakness in the U.S. economy and
unfavourable currency rates will drive down earnings in the next
finanical year.
New Zealand's NZX50 share index was 0.1 percent
lower at 5,862.71 as the market marked time ahead of the company
reporting season.
Auckland International Airport fell 1.9 percent and
Fletcher Building and casino operator Sky City
also lost ground.
Telecommunications company Spark was up 1.4
percent.
The investment fund based on dairy giant Fonterra
was up 1.6 percent as the forecast payout for farmers was
slashed by 27 percent because of a slump in global prices but it
said it would soften the hit on farmer incomes with interest
free loans.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)