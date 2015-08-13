(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Aug 13 Australian shares pared gains on
Thursday to end up 0.1 percent, with support coming from banks
and miners but investors exercised caution after China's central
bank said there was no basis for further depreciation in the
yuan.
BHP Billiton rose 1.2 percent, while gold miner
Newcrest gained nearly 3 percent. Telecommunications
stocks stayed in the red with Telstra down 2.24
percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 5.8 points to 5,387.9 by
the close of trade, after two days of losses. The benchmark
dropped 1.7 percent on Wednesday, its lowest close in seven
months.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent, or 19.5 points, to finish the session at 5,737.7.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)