SYDNEY, Aug 17 Australian shares are set to edge higher on Monday, rebounding from losses of more than 0.5 percent in the previous session when prices hit a six-month low. Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,300, a 26.6-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark fell 0.58 percent in the last session when prices hit a session low of 5,351.5 points - the lowest since Jan. 21, 2015. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.14 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Walsh)