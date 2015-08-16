SYDNEY, Aug 17 Australian shares are set to edge
higher on Monday, rebounding from losses of more than 0.5
percent in the previous session when prices hit a six-month low.
Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to
5,300, a 26.6-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index on Friday. The benchmark fell 0.58 percent in
the last session when prices hit a session low of 5,351.5 points
- the lowest since Jan. 21, 2015.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.14
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Eric Walsh)