SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 17 Australian shares
edged up 0.3 percent on Monday, underpinned by gains in
healthcare and industrial sectors, with weak energy stocks
capping the rally.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.1 points to 5,374.7 by
0336 GMT, but was still close to a seven-month trough touched on
Friday.
Shares in contractor firm Transfield Services
rallied 6.3 percent, pulling away from one-year lows hit last
week, after it denied allegations of misleading a Senate
committee investigating abuse at an immigration centre.
Top coal hauler Aurizon Holdings was also an
outperformer, up 4.5 percent after the firm raised its dividend
payout well above expectations.
The healthcare sector was in good form with cancer treatment
developer Sirtex up 4.75 percent, to show an increase
of 22 percent so far this year.
Primary Health Care gained 0.7 percent, while
Healthscope and Sonic Healthcare added around
0.5 percent each.
Financials were more mixed with Commonwealth Bank of
Australia dropping 0.5 percent following a A$2.1 billion rights
offer with institutional investors.
In contrast, Westpac Banking Corp rose after an
improvement in its stressed loan levels in the third quarter.
Energy shares, however, were a drag on the index
performance, as oil prices lagged. WorleyParsons shed
2.6 percent, while Karoon Gas and Oil Search,
were both off around 1.8 percent.
New Zealand stocks were positive with the benchmark NZX50
share index up 0.6 percent at 5,730.04, as it climbed
away from a one-month low touched last week.
The market was led higher by telecommunications company
Spark rising 3.6 percent, after hitting a
two-and-a-half month low on Friday. It reports its annual
results on Friday.
The index of the top-10 stocks, which make up more than half
the benchmark index, was up 0.8 percent.
Contact Energy, the number four stock by market
capitalisation, rose 0.76 percent after reporting a 43 percent
fall in bottom line profit and the closure of a gas-fired power
station.
Transport company Freightways was up 1.8 percent
after reporting a 4 percent lift in annual profit.
Other companies reporting this week include market leaders
Fletcher Building and Meridian Energy.
Among smaller stocks to post gains were Synlait Milk
up 2.9 percent albeit on scant volumes, Tourism
Holdings up 3.1 percent, and takeover target Kathmandu
up 2.4 percent.
