(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
By Ian Chua and Gyles Beckford
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON Aug 20 Australian shares fell
to their lowest in seven months on Thursday following slides
across global markets that saw major banks and miners all come
under pressure, outweighing upbeat earnings from Qantas Airways
and other companies.
The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.4 percent, or 75.6
points, to 5,304.6 by 0307 GMT. It fell as far as 5,296.1, a low
last seen in late January.
The big four banks were led by a 2.4 percent fall in
Commonwealth Bank, while mining giants BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto were both down more than 2
percent.
Among energy stocks, oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum
plumbed a three-year low of A$31.43 as U.S. crude
struggled at 6-1/2 year lows.
Even Qantas, which reported a return to profit, was not
spared. Shares in the airline were down 1.1 percent in afternoon
trade, a big turnaround from a seven-year peak of A$3.90 reached
earlier following a 3.7 percent gain.
The broad selloff came after U.S. and European stocks fell
overnight amid ongoing worries about slowing Chinese growth and
uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates.
"Clearly there are growth fears out of China and issues
around if and when and how and what will happen with the Fed,"
said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG. "There are also issues
around the oil price and what is going on with copper. Just
general uncertainty and that's what is feeding through."
New Zealand stocks were also lower with the benchmark NZX50
share index shedding 0.2 percent, or 12.9 points, to
5,737.1.
Among leading stocks, telecommunications company Spark
was down 2.0 percent ahead of Friday's results
announcement.
Specialised milk producer A2 Milk slumped 9.1
percent to a one-month low after reporting a loss on one off
costs but a lift in operating earnings. It also said it had
heard nothing from potential bidders after rebuffing them last
month.
In contrast, online auction and market operator Trade Me
rallied 4.2 percent as it reported a flat profit but
said it expected earnings growth in the coming year.
Rubber goods manufacturer Skellerup climbed 5.9
percent to a one-month high after reporting a 6 percent rise in
profit and forecast earnings growth.
