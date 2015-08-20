SYDNEY, Aug 21 Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Friday, following a sell-off in global equities on
worries about slower Chinese growth and uncertainty about when
the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates.
Investors are also nervously waiting for a survey on China's
manufacturing sector due around 0145 GMT. Any disappointment in
the figures will likely add to concerns about the health of the
world's second-biggest economy.
Indicating a weak start to Friday's session, share price
index futures fell 1.3 percent to 5,170.0, a
118.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. On Thursday, the benchmark index slid 1.7 percent to its
lowest close since mid-December.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3
percent, or 16.3 points, to 5,726.2 in early trade.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by James Dalgleish)