SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 21 Australian shares fell
to an eight-month low on Friday as concerns the U.S. Federal
Reserve may resume buying bonds weighed on bank stocks, while a
weak industry survey from China added to concerns about
Australia's biggest trading partner.
Wall Street stocks fell overnight, pushing down treasury
yields and reigniting fears that the Fed may abandon plans to
raise interest rates and resort instead to new quantitative
easing stimulus measures.
The Caixin PM survey showed China's biggest fall in factory
activity in 6 1/2 years, adding to the worries created by the
calamitous share market crash of recent weeks and last week's
currency devaluation.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 83.9 points or
1.6 percent to 5204.7 by 0231 GMT, its lowest intraday level
since December 18. The index has fallen 8 percent so far this
month.
"The American economy was meant to be a strength at the
moment and now we're getting rumours of QE4," said Quay Equities
head of trading Tristan Knell, referring to quantitative easing.
"Combine that with China and that just continues the
negativity."
The "Big Four" banks led the declines, with Westpac Banking
Corp, National Australia Bank and Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group each down 3 percent while
Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 2 percent.
Insurance Australia Group shed 4 percent after
reporting that a blowout in disaster-related claims dragged down
its profit by more than a third.
Iron ore major BHP Billiton lost 1 percent and
rival Rio Tinto was flat while smaller Fortescue Metals
Group dropped 3 percent. The iron ore sector relies heavily on
demand from China.
Energy stocks outperformed the broader market as traders
sought bargains after heavy losses a day earlier as the oil
price held near multi-year lows. Woodside Petroleum was
down 1 percent and Oil Search was down 2 percent.
Oil producer Santos rose 2 percent after saying its
Chief Executive Officer was stepping down as it posted an 82
percent slump in full-year profit.
Health insurer Medibank Private leapt 11 percent,
the biggest gainer on the market, after beating analyst
forecasts with its first annual profit since listing in
November.
New Zealand stocks were marginally higher as a sharp rise
for telecommunications stock Spark offset weakness in
other leading stocks, leaving the benchmark NZX50 share index
up just a point at 5,743.22.
Spark surged more than 8 percent as it reported a lift in
operating earnings and said it planned a special dividend next
year.
Most other leading stocks were lower. Pay TV operator Sky TV
tumbled 4.3 percent as it reported its subscriber base
shrank, F&P Healthcare fell 3.1 percent
and Fletcher Building and casino operator Sky City
also fell.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric
Meijer)