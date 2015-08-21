(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Aug 21 Australian shares skidded to an eight-month low as investors sold off after a weak industry survey from China, which heightened concerns about Australia's biggest trading partner.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 74.0 points or 1.4 percent to 5,214.6 at the close of trade. The benchmark lost nearly 3 percent in the week.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 8.7 points or 0.2 percent to finish the session at 5751.2, up 1 percent for the week.