SYDNEY, Feb 15 Australian shares may open lower on Friday as investors look for new drivers to fuel a rally that has taken the market to 4-1/2 year highs, with some caution expected after weak euro zone growth data and Rio Tinto's $3 billion loss. * Local share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to 4,987, a 49.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark hit a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday, and closed up 0.7 percent at 4,036.88. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 35.92 points to 4,203.28 in early trade. * The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity, though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further with major averages near multi-year highs. * Optimism that China's demand for copper will pick up after the Lunar New Year holidays boosted copper prices. * Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp, the country's fourth-largest bank, posted a 6.2 percent rise in first quarter cash earnings. * Reserve Bank of Australia's Christopher Kent will speak to the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) in Perth (0515 GMT). ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1521.38 0.07% 1.050 USD/JPY 92.92 0.08% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9983 -- -0.058 SPOT GOLD 1633.75 -0.04% -0.710 US CRUDE 97.3 0.30% 0.290 DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07% -9.52 ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends up slightly for third day * Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns * Gold drops to 6-week low on euro recession fears * Copper rises on optimism over Chinese demand For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)