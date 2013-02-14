SYDNEY, Feb 15 Australian shares may open lower
on Friday as investors look for new drivers to fuel a rally that
has taken the market to 4-1/2 year highs, with some caution
expected after weak euro zone growth data and Rio Tinto's
$3 billion loss.
* Local share price index futures slipped 0.1
percent to 4,987, a 49.9 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark hit a 4-1/2 year high
on Thursday, and closed up 0.7 percent at 4,036.88.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 35.92
points to 4,203.28 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 eked out a small gain for a third straight
session on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity,
though investors see no catalysts to lift the market further
with major averages near multi-year highs.
* Optimism that China's demand for copper will pick up after
the Lunar New Year holidays boosted copper prices.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp, the
country's fourth-largest bank, posted a 6.2 percent rise in
first quarter cash earnings.
* Reserve Bank of Australia's Christopher Kent will speak to
the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) in
Perth (0515 GMT).
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2224 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1521.38 0.07% 1.050
USD/JPY 92.92 0.08% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9983 -- -0.058
SPOT GOLD 1633.75 -0.04% -0.710
US CRUDE 97.3 0.30% 0.290
DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07% -9.52
ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends up slightly for third day
* Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns
* Gold drops to 6-week low on euro recession fears
* Copper rises on optimism over Chinese demand
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)