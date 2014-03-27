Australian shares are set for a subdued open on Friday following
a sell off in banking and technology stocks on Wall Street. Gold
fell about 1 percent which may impact mining stocks. However,
the focus will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia when it meets
next Tuesday for it's policy review.
* Local share price index futures fell 4 points to
5,341, a 9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark dropped 26.66 points to 5,350 at
close on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 12
points to 5,114.52 in early trade.
* Citigroup Inc suffered their biggest daily decline
since 2012 after the Federal Reserve rejected their capital
plan. The S&P financial index lost 0.6 percent, the
worst-performing sector.
* Gold fell about 1 percent to a six-week low, while crude
oil prices rose. Copper rose on European and Chinese demand,
while iron ore edged up for a third straight session.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1849.04 -0.19% -3.520
USD/JPY 102.23 0.06% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6829 -- -0.020
SPOT GOLD 1291.14 0.04% 0.500
US CRUDE 101.33 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 16264.23 -0.03% -4.76
ASIA ADRS 139.75 0.61% 0.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St slips as banks, techs, drag; S&P flat for 2014
* Oil rises on seasonal demand, geopolitical concerns
* Gold down about 1 pct on strong U.S. Growth outlook
* Copper gains as demand improves, aluminum volatile
