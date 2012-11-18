CANBERRA, Nov 19 Australian shares look set for a firmer start on Monday, tracking Wall Street's gains on optimism U.S. politicians could resolve their budget stand-off, with miners supported by hopes China's new leaders will maintain infrastructure spending. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 4,360, a 23.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close of 4,336.8 on Friday. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent, and posted its biggest weekly fall since late May. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,951.2 in early trade. * Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted U.S. stocks on Friday, though the gains were not enough to off set the week's losses. * Copper fell on Friday, but losses were limited by signs the slowdown in top metals consumer China might have bottomed out. * Oil rose on Friday as a fire on a Gulf of Mexico platform and the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians stoked supply concerns. * Australian mining firm Arrium Ltd will hold its annual general meeting on Monday. The company rejected a takeover offer from a consortium including South Korean steelmaker POSCO last month. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2154 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1359.88 0.48% 6.550 USD/JPY 81.38 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5843 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1713.49 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 86.92 1.22% 1.050 DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37% 45.93 ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18% 1.39 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Washinton's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day * Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire * Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears * Copper falls on dlr rise, US and euro zone worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)