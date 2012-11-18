CANBERRA, Nov 19 Australian shares look set for
a firmer start on Monday, tracking Wall Street's gains on
optimism U.S. politicians could resolve their budget stand-off,
with miners supported by hopes China's new leaders will maintain
infrastructure spending.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,360, a 23.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close of 4,336.8 on Friday. The benchmark slipped
0.3 percent, and posted its biggest weekly fall since late May.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 3,951.2 in early trade.
* Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to
steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted U.S. stocks on Friday,
though the gains were not enough to off set the week's losses.
* Copper fell on Friday, but losses were limited by signs
the slowdown in top metals consumer China might have bottomed
out.
* Oil rose on Friday as a fire on a Gulf of Mexico platform
and the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinians
stoked supply concerns.
* Australian mining firm Arrium Ltd will hold its
annual general meeting on Monday. The company rejected a
takeover offer from a consortium including South Korean
steelmaker POSCO last month.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2154 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1359.88 0.48% 6.550
USD/JPY 81.38 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5843 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1713.49 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 86.92 1.22% 1.050
DOW JONES 12588.31 0.37% 45.93
ASIA ADRS 118.73 1.18% 1.39
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Washinton's positive tone cheers Wall St for a day
* Oil rises on Middle East conflict, Gulf of Mexico fire
* Gold down for week on recession, fiscal crisis fears
* Copper falls on dlr rise, US and euro zone worries
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)