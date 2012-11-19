CANBERRA, Nov 20 Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, with miners buoyed by firmer metal prices and broader sentiment supported by encouraging U.S. housing data and hopes that U.S. lawmakers will be able to resolve the budget crisis. * Local stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to 4,408.0, a 46.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rallied 0.6 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 3,966.9 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose for a second session on Monday as investors were encouraged by the early atmosphere surrounding talks to tackle the nation's fiscal crunch. * Copper rose to its highest price in more than two weeks as upbeat U.S. housing data and hopes for a budget deal encouraged expectations of economic growth and higher metals demand. * Oil rose 2.5 percent on Monday to its highest price since mid-October, fueled by supply concerns as violence in the Middle East escalated the hopes of a U.S. budget deal. * Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier Etihad Airways raised its stake in Virgin Australia to 10 percent through open market purchases in September. * Fletcher Building, Australasia's biggest building materials company, hold its AGM. * The Reserve Bank of Australia will release minutes of its November meeting, which will give more detail on why the central bank left rates unchanged at its Nov. 6 meeting. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2145 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1386.89 1.99% 27.010 USD/JPY 81.36 0.12% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6131 -- 0.029 SPOT GOLD 1731.5 1.05% 18.010 US CRUDE 89.18 2.60% 2.260 DOW JONES 12795.96 1.65% 207.65 ASIA ADRS 120.54 1.52% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Budget talk optimism spurs Wall St rally * Oil rises 2.5 pct on Mideast tensions, US optimism * Gold up 1 pct on hopes over fiscal talks, Greece * Copper rallies on hopes for U.S. fiscal fix, weak dlr For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang and Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)