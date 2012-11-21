CANBERRA, Nov 22 Australian shares are set for a firmer start on Thursday with sentiment helped by the declaration of a ceasefire on the Gaza strip, but the failure of policymakers to reach a deal on emergency aid for Greece will keep optimism in check. * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent to 4,406, a 36.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.3 percent to 3,985.0 in early trade. * Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rose to a 13-month high of NZ$2.60 after the maker of devices to treat respiratory problems and sleep disorders reported better-than-expected half-year earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth session, although trading volume was one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. * Copper fell for a second day as investors across financial markets worried about the failure of policymakers in Europe to reach a deal to release emergency aid to Greece, although there were assurances a deal was close. * Oil ended higher as late-day short-covering ahead of a U.S. holiday offset earlier relief over a ceasefire that ended eight days of fighting in the Gaza strip. * The HSBC Flash China PMI will give an indication of Chinese manufacturing activity in November, as hopes grow that the economy of Australia's biggest export market has bottomed and may be improving. * Food company Goodman Fielder and top supermarket chain Woolworths Ltd will hold their annual general meetings on Thursday. * Copper miner Discovery Metals Ltd will respond officially to the A$824 million offer from China's Cathay Fortune Corp around Nov 23. The suitor has gone hostile after the miner's board rejected a similar offer in October. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2118 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.03 0.23% 3.220 USD/JPY 82.53 1.07% 0.870 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6813 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1728.5 0.03% 0.460 US CRUDE 87.66 1.05% 0.910 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St gains after Gaza truce in light holiday trade * Oil ends up as pre-holiday covering offsets Gaza truce * Gold flat as Greek aid stalling, MidEast truce eyed * Copper drops after delay in Greek aid deal For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)