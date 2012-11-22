RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
(Updates to opening levels) CANBERRA, Nov 23 Australian shares edged down 0.2 percent early on Friday, struggling to consolidate their return above 4,400 points, with the market lacking drivers as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 9.5 points at 4,403.6 by 2316 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Thursday, breaking above key resistance on positive Chinese manufacturing data. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,005.4 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by)
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.