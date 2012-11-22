(Updates to opening levels) CANBERRA, Nov 23 Australian shares edged down 0.2 percent early on Friday, struggling to consolidate their return above 4,400 points, with the market lacking drivers as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 9.5 points at 4,403.6 by 2316 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Thursday, breaking above key resistance on positive Chinese manufacturing data. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,005.4 in early trade. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by)