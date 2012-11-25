MELBOURNE, Nov 26 Australian shares look set to
open higher on Monday, with investors hoping lenders will reach
an agreement later in the day to release aid to Greece to avert
bankruptcy in the euro zone's weakest nation.
* Stock index futures rose 0.7 percent to 4,450.0,
a 37-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.
The benchmark ended flat on Friday but was up 1.8 percent for
the week.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,016.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose for a fifth day during a
holiday-shortened, thinly traded session on Friday as investors
picked up recently beaten-down shares of large technology
companies.
* Copper rose on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar and signs
of progress in negotiations to get funds to Greece, though gains
were limited by concerns over weak demand, especially in top
metals consumer China.
* Rare earths miner Lynas Corp's may be in the
frame following a large protest in Malaysia's capital against
the opening of the Australian company's rare-earths processing
plant on the country's east coast.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2134 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1409.15 1.3% 18.120
USD/JPY 82.33 -0.07% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6934 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1752.39 -0.01% -0.110
US CRUDE 88.28 1.03% 0.900
DOW JONES 13009.68 1.35% 172.79
ASIA ADRS 122.41 1.80% 2.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends higher in short session, led by techs
* Oil rises on Egypt violence, euro zone optimism
* Gold above $1,750, up 1.4 pct on weak dlr, technicals
* Copper up on Greek hopes but China demand weighs
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)