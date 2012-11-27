(Updates with comments, stocks on the move)
MELBOURNE Nov 27 Australian shares gained 0.5
percent on Tuesday to a two-week high, with resource stocks
leading gains after officials said international lenders have
reached an agreement on a new debt target for Greece.
"The news of a possible Greek deal just before the open has
given us a bit of a boost, particularly in the resources
sector," said Burrell & Co dealer Jamie Elgar.
"Now people will start focusing on the U.S. fiscal cliff and
there could be some nervousness there, particularly if it drags
on."
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 24.1 points to
4,448.3 at 0006 GMT. The benchmark added 0.3 percent on Monday.
Top miner BHP Billiton gained 0.7 percent and rival
Rio Tinto rose 0.9 percent.
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund clinched agreement on a debt target for Greece, in a
significant step towards releasing another tranche of loans to
the near-bankrupt economy, officials said.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,012.5.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Shares in CSL Ltd, the world's No. 2 blood
products maker, jumped 7.9 percent to a record high A$50.45
after it forecast a 20 percent rise in full-year net profit, up
from an earlier estimate of 12 percent.
The gains made it the best performer among the ASX 200
companies and helped lift the healthcare index 4.3
percent.
0005 GMT
* Tatts Group shares gained 2.5 percent to A$2.90
after the nation's second-largest wagering group won the right
to manage the South Australian lotteries business in a deal it
said would boost earnings immediately.
0002 GMT
* APN News and Media, publisher of the New Zealand
Herald, extended a recent bounce from record lows with a 6.7
percent rise, up $0.02 to A$0.32.
Some brokers have said the beaten-down media sector may be
set to improve as advertising revenues pick up. Fairfax Media
climbed 2.2 percent.
0002 GMT
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)