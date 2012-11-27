European shares ends off highs as US jobs growth slows; DAX shines
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)
MELBOURNE Nov 28 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent early on Wednesday as top miners and banks declined, pulling back from two-week highs on weaker gold and oil prices and after Wall Street eased on concerns over how the U.S. budget impasse would be resolved.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 16 points at 4,440.6 by 2312 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to a two-week closing high of 4,456.8 on Tuesday.
BHP Billiton fell 0.9 percent and Rio Tinto was down 1.7 percent.
The OECD said Australia's economy is expected to grow at a weaker pace over the next two years..
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2 points to 4,007.6.
U.S. stocks slid after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there had been little progress in dealing with the "fiscal cliff." (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)
