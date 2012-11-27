MELBOURNE Nov 28 Australian shares fell 0.4 percent early on Wednesday as top miners and banks declined, pulling back from two-week highs on weaker gold and oil prices and after Wall Street eased on concerns over how the U.S. budget impasse would be resolved.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 16 points at 4,440.6 by 2312 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to a two-week closing high of 4,456.8 on Tuesday.

BHP Billiton fell 0.9 percent and Rio Tinto was down 1.7 percent.

The OECD said Australia's economy is expected to grow at a weaker pace over the next two years..

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2 points to 4,007.6.

U.S. stocks slid after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there had been little progress in dealing with the "fiscal cliff." (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)