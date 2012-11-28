MELBOURNE Nov 28 Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday, weighed by top miners as commodity prices retreated and investors fretted over how the U.S. budget impasse will be resolved.

BHP Billiton fell 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto shed 1.9 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 9.5 points to 4,447.3, according to the latest data. It rose 0.7 percent to a two-week closing high of 4,456.8 on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.5 points to 4,012.2. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)