MELBOURNE Nov 28 Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent on Wednesday, weighed by top miners as commodity prices
retreated and investors fretted over how the U.S. budget impasse
will be resolved.
BHP Billiton fell 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto
shed 1.9 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 9.5 points to
4,447.3, according to the latest data. It rose 0.7 percent to a
two-week closing high of 4,456.8 on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.5 points
to 4,012.2.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)