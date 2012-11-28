MELBOURNE Nov 29 Australian shares firmed
marginally in early trade on Thursday, supported by banks, while
big resource stocks were mixed.
Global miner Rio Tinto rose 0.2 percent after it
said it is cautiously optimistic about a pick-up in growth in
China, its biggest customer. Rio said it is aiming to cut more
than $5 billion of operating and support costs by the end of
2014.
Rival BHP Billiton, which holds its annual
shareholder meeting later on Thursday, fell 0.2 percent.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index nudged up 2.6 points
to 4,449.0 by 2317 GMT. The index slipped 0.2 percent on
Wednesday, but is up 2.6 percent from a mid-November low of
4,334.3.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6 points
to 4,018.1.
U.S. stocks rose in volatile trade after comments from the
top Republican in Congress on a possible compromise to avoid the
"fiscal cliff" turned the market around.
Copper eased though on concerns about the details of
Greece's new debt deal, while bullion prices fell 1.5 percent,
the biggest one-day drop in nearly a month.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)