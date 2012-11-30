SYDNEY Nov 30 Australian shares rallied 0.6
percent on Friday to reach a fresh three-week high, bolstered by
shares in miners and banks as firmer metals prices and a
stronger close on Wall St helped the local market break above
the 4,500 level.
Bellwether miner BHP Billiton Ltd added 0.5
percent. The mining giant said it was succession planning after
reports the world's biggest miner was preparing for changes at
the top. Rio Tinto Ltd jumped 2.8 percent.
Banks gains were headed by Westpac Banking Corp
rising 1.1 percent.
"It just seems like one of those risk-on days where
investors just pile onto stocks that they think will give them
the most value," said Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG
Markets.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 28.3 points
higher at 4,506.0. The benchmark rose 2.1 percent for the week,
the largest weekly rise since the beginning of October.
Local financial markets start next week with a run of
economic indicators including the Australian Industry Group's
November performance of manufacturing index, last month's
internet and newspaper job advertising levels, October retail
trade, and September balance of payments - all of which will
feed into the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy
meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to cut its cash rate 25
basis points to 3 percent.
Weekend economic data from the Asian region may also
influence Australian shares next week.
"The Australian sharemarket ended the week in style with
banks and resource stocks making the best of the conditions,"
said Tim Waterer, senior trader at CMC Markets.
"Chinese PMI data on the weekend may impact how the
Australian market shapes up in the early part of next week."
A Reuters poll shows China's factory activity in November
probably expanded at its fastest pace in seven months, the
latest evidence a recovery in the vast manufacturing sector was
gathering momentum.
Energy stocks also made gains, Santos jumped 1.9
percent while Woodside Petroleum rose 0.6 percent.
Lynas Corp plunged 5.2 percent after the Australian
rare earths producer said it started operations at its
long-delayed $800 million Malaysia processing plant on Friday,
only to learn the Malaysian high court will hear
an application on Feb. 5 next year for a judicial review of bids
to permanently block the controversial rare-earths plant.
New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's largest dairy
exporter, debuted its investment fund at nearly a 22 percent
premium. Shares in the new fund opened at NZ$6.66 from the issue
price of NZ$5.50, having raised NZ$525 million ($430 million) to
bolster its balance sheet and fund expansion plans. It last
traded at NZ$6.85.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rallied 0.8
percent or 33.3 points to 4,050.1.
