MELBOURNE, Dec 4 Australian shares are set to
open slightly lower on Tuesday as worries about U.S. economic
growth, after manufacturing contracted in November, offset
encouraging signs of a manufacturing pick-up in China.
* Investors are betting the Reserve Bank of Australia will
cut interest rates by a quarter point on Tuesday to match a
record low of 3 percent as it seeks to insulate the
resource-rich economy against a slowdown in the mining sector.
* Stock index futures fell 0.3 percent to 4,536.0,
but that is still a 4.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday to a
five-week high.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.1
points to 4,050.2 in early trade.
* Chinese manufacturing output grew last month for the first
time in more than a year, but a surprise contraction in U.S.
factory activity tempered optimism about the health of the world
economy on Monday.
* U.S. stocks ended weaker after the disappointing U.S.
factory numbers.
* Copper touched a six-week high on Monday on promising
manufacturing data from top metals consumer China, but doubts
over the soundness of the global economy put a lid on gains.
* U.S. grains giant Archer Daniels Midland Co raised
its bid for Graincorp by 4 percent to $2.9 billion, now
offering A$12.20 a share, and increased its stake in the
Australian group to 19.9 percent, a strong block against any
potential rival suitor. Graincorp last traded at A$11.94.
* New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd
rose 1.4 percent even after debt rating agency Moody's
warned it may cut the company's Baa2 ratings.
